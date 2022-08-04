Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FBHS opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

