Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on October 14th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.