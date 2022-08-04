Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 51,645 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $6,573,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

