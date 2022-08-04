Freemont Management S.A. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

