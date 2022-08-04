Freemont Management S.A. Takes $692,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ARNC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

