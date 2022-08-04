Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.45

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.45 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 62.06 ($0.76). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 32,734 shares trading hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.87. The stock has a market cap of £85.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3,225.00.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.00%.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

