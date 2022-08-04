Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11,054.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

FMS stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

