Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11,054.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

FMS stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.