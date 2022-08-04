FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.24. 5,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.