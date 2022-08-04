FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.84. 11,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,567. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

