FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

ARKF traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

