FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 879,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,970,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $8,429,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 58,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

