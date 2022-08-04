FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 265,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 728,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 498,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

