FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 2,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,691. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

