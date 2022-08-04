FS Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSBW. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $238.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,880 shares of company stock worth $320,712. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

