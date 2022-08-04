Fundamenta Market Cap Hits $50,995.55 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $50,995.55 and $334.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,760,584 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,468 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
