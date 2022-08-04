FY2022 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Raised by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.42. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,413.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.