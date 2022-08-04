FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

NYSE FBHS opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.