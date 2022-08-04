FY2022 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
WY stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.
Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.