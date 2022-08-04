FY2022 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

WY stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

