FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By Oppenheimer

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

ANET opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

