FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Gaia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

GAIA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Gaia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia



Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

