FY2023 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$161.64 million and a PE ratio of -32.11. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.01 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,383,095. In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,824,605. Insiders bought 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350 over the last ninety days.

About 5N Plus

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.