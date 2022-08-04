FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

