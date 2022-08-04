FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.91. The company has a market cap of C$92.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile



Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

