Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,357.03 and approximately $37.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00638681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.

