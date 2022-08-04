Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Up 8.1%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 2,330,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,662,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £11.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, rare earths, aggregates, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as non-ferrous metals. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper belt located in Botswana; and Kashitu zinc project located in Zambia.

