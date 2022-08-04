GAMEE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $302,333.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $302,333.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,264,060 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

