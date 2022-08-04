GAMEE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $302,333.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $302,333.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.
About GAMEE
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,264,060 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
GAMEE Coin Trading
