Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

GLPI opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 942,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 239,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

