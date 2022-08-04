Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 308.52%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.85- EPS.

Gartner Stock Up 0.8 %

IT traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

