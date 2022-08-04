GateToken Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00019899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $357.37 million and $3.49 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,382,695 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

