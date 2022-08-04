Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

