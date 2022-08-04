Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 9.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 12,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 741,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.