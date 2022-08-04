General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 33,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,706. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

