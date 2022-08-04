Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 1,173,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,012. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 907,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

