GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

