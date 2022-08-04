GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.9 %
GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- Is Roku A Buy Ahead of Earnings
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.