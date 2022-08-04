Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1298000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$840,405.00 and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

