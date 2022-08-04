Global Industrial to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

