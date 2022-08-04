Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

