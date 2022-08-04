Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPN traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $129.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 713.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $293,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 216,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 67.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

