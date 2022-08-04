Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

