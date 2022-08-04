GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $537,403.12 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 1,049,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.