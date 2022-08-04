GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $537,403.12 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GoDaddy Stock Performance
Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 1,049,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.95.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
