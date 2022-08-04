GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $107.00 at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 27.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

