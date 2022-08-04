Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 8.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. 50,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,987,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.
The stock has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
