Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $1.67 on Monday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.60.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

