Golff (GOF) Tops One Day Volume of $412,774.00

Golff (GOF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Golff has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $554,439.08 and $412,774.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.