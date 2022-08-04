Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) to Issue GBX 53.90 Dividend

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Goodwin Stock Down 1.1 %

GDWN opened at GBX 2,705.56 ($33.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £208.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,511.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. Goodwin has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,000 ($49.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,629.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,045.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

