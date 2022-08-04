Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gores Technology Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Gores Technology Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,188. Gores Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Gores Technology Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 380,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 367,651 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 1,459.4% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

