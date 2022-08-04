Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,741.00

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $77,837.32 and approximately $52,741.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

