Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $575,246.51 and approximately $16,629.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
Governor DAO Coin Profile
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Governor DAO Coin Trading
