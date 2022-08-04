Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Shares Down 12.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($21.24) to €16.80 ($17.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

