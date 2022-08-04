Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138,512 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BOX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BOX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BOX by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 220,591 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

BOX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,272. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

